Strong monsoon to drench six southern provinces; Northeast to cool by 2–4°C

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) warned on Thursday, December 25, 2025 that the strengthening northeast monsoon will bring more rain to the lower South, with heavy downpours forecast in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

Residents in the lower South were urged to watch for heavy rainfall and accumulated rain that could trigger flash floods and runoff, especially on mountain slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.

The TMD also advised mariners to navigate with caution in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, and to avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.

Sea conditions

Lower Gulf of Thailand: waves around 2 metres

Upper Gulf of Thailand: waves 1–2 metres

Thunderstorm areas: waves around 2 metres (and locally higher)

Another cold air mass to hit upper Thailand

The department said a relatively strong high-pressure system (cold air mass) from China has already covered Laos and northern Vietnam, and is expected to spread over upper Thailand tonight (December 25).

Upper Thailand is forecast to see stronger winds and a drop in temperatures, with people advised to take care of their health in colder conditions and remain alert to fire risks due to dry, windy weather.

Dust and haze

In the Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, dust/haze accumulation is expected to be moderate to relatively high due to poor ventilation. Other regions are forecast to remain good to moderate.