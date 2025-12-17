TMD warns of heavy rain in 3 southern provinces; cold weather in the north

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts the weather for the next 24 hours, reporting that northern Thailand will continue to experience cool to cold temperatures in the mornings, with isolated rainfall in some areas due to the western wind from Myanmar moving over northern Thailand and northern Laos. Meanwhile, a moderate high-pressure system covers northern Thailand, urging people to take care of their health due to the changing weather. Farmers in the north are advised to prepare for potential agricultural damage.
In the south, rainfall has decreased but heavy rain is still expected in Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat due to the northeast monsoon affecting the Gulf of Thailand, southern Thailand, and the Andaman Sea. The public in the southern lower regions is urged to take precautions against heavy rain and accumulated rainfall that could lead to flash floods and landslides, especially in hilly areas and low-lying regions.
Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and offshore Andaman Sea are moderate, with wave heights reaching 2 meters in the lower Gulf and 1-2 meters in the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea. Areas experiencing storms could have waves higher than 2 meters. Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.
Regarding air quality, central Thailand, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, is experiencing moderate to high levels of dust and haze due to poor air circulation.
Weather forecast for Thailand from 6:00 PM today to 6:00 PM tomorrow:
Northern Thailand: Cold temperatures in the morning with isolated rainfall in 20% of the areas, mainly in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, and Nan. Minimum temperature 17-21°C, maximum temperature 28-34°C. Mountain peaks will be cold to very cold, with temperatures dropping to 6-14°C. Winds from the northeast at 10-15 km/h.
Northeastern Thailand: Cold to chilly weather in the morning. Minimum temperature 14-18°C, maximum temperature 30-32°C in the upper part of the region; minimum 19-21°C, maximum 31-33°C in the lower part. Mountain peaks will experience cold weather with temperatures between 10-16°C. Winds from the northeast at 10-25 km/h.
Central Thailand: Cool weather in the morning. Minimum temperature 18-22°C, maximum temperature 32-34°C. Winds from the northeast at 10-20 km/h.
Eastern Thailand: Cool weather in the morning. Minimum temperature 20-24°C, maximum temperature 33-35°C. Winds from the northeast at 15-35 km/h. The sea will have waves about 1 meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.
Southern Thailand (East Coast): Thunderstorms expected in 30% of the area, with heavy rain in Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 20-24°C, maximum temperature 30-33°C. Winds from the northeast at 15-35 km/h, with waves in the sea reaching 1-2 meters, and higher waves in stormy areas.
Southern Thailand (West Coast): Thunderstorms expected in 30% of the area, especially in Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Minimum temperature 22-25°C, maximum temperature 31-33°C. Winds from the northeast at 15-35 km/h, with waves in the sea about 1 meter high, and higher waves in stormy areas.
Bangkok and Vicinity: Cool weather in the morning with a minimum temperature of 22-24°C and a maximum temperature of 32-35°C. Winds from the northeast at 10-20 km/h.