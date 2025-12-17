TMD warns of heavy rain in 3 southern provinces; cold weather in the north

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts the weather for the next 24 hours, reporting that northern Thailand will continue to experience cool to cold temperatures in the mornings, with isolated rainfall in some areas due to the western wind from Myanmar moving over northern Thailand and northern Laos. Meanwhile, a moderate high-pressure system covers northern Thailand, urging people to take care of their health due to the changing weather. Farmers in the north are advised to prepare for potential agricultural damage.

In the south, rainfall has decreased but heavy rain is still expected in Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat due to the northeast monsoon affecting the Gulf of Thailand, southern Thailand, and the Andaman Sea. The public in the southern lower regions is urged to take precautions against heavy rain and accumulated rainfall that could lead to flash floods and landslides, especially in hilly areas and low-lying regions.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and offshore Andaman Sea are moderate, with wave heights reaching 2 meters in the lower Gulf and 1-2 meters in the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea. Areas experiencing storms could have waves higher than 2 meters. Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.

Regarding air quality, central Thailand, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, is experiencing moderate to high levels of dust and haze due to poor air circulation.