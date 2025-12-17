First Army takes strong action in border clash with Cambodia, one more Thai soldier killed

The Royal Thai Army's First Army Area Command on Wednesday evening provided an update on the situation at the Thai-Cambodian border in the Sa Kaeo Province. The clashes have intensified over the past 10 days, with heavy fighting in several locations:

Ban Khlong Phang, Ta Phraya District: The Thai forces executed a strategy and used supportive firepower to capture and secure the area. Cambodian forces set up defenses in strongholds and continued to fire BM-21 rockets, artillery, and mortars.

Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Khok Sung District: Thai forces used similar strategies and supportive firepower to control the area, while Cambodian forces continued to resist with BM-21 rockets, artillery, and mortars, attempting to reinforce their position.

Ban Nong Chan, Khok Sung District: Similar tactics were employed by the Thai forces to secure the area, while Cambodian forces maintained their defense and ongoing artillery fire.

Regarding the situation in Poipet, Cambodia, after Cambodia denied re-entry to Thai citizens at the Ban Khlong Luk Border Post, Cambodian troops with weapons were reported in the area.

Additionally, a report from the evening of December 16 mentioned smoke and the sound of explosions within a building. Local residents suspected that the fire could have been caused by an electrical short-circuit or a gas explosion. The Burapha Task Force is closely monitoring the situation, with updates to follow if any developments occur.