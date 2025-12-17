First Army takes strong action in border clash with Cambodia, one more Thai soldier killed

The Royal Thai Army's First Army Area Command on Wednesday evening provided an update on the situation at the Thai-Cambodian border in the Sa Kaeo Province. The clashes have intensified over the past 10 days, with heavy fighting in several locations:
Regarding the situation in Poipet, Cambodia, after Cambodia denied re-entry to Thai citizens at the Ban Khlong Luk Border Post, Cambodian troops with weapons were reported in the area.
Additionally, a report from the evening of December 16 mentioned smoke and the sound of explosions within a building. Local residents suspected that the fire could have been caused by an electrical short-circuit or a gas explosion. The Burapha Task Force is closely monitoring the situation, with updates to follow if any developments occur.
Regarding military casualties, 8 more Thai soldiers were reported injured, and 1 soldier, Sgt. Phornsak Iamsaad from the 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Battalion, died from the injuries. Since December 8, 2025, a total of 61 Thai soldiers have been injured, and 4 have died in Sa Kaeo.
In response to the ongoing crisis, temporary shelters have been set up by Sa Kaeo Province authorities in collaboration with relevant agencies, housing 46 shelters with a total of 19,613 people in the four affected districts.
The First Army Area Command affirmed that it will continue to perform its duties with full capacity, under the rules of engagement and the right to self-defence, until the threat along the Thai-Cambodian border is resolved, ensuring Thailand's sovereignty and the safety of its citizens.