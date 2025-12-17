What is the Endgame? Army Chief of Staff explains

December 17, 2025 – In an exclusive interview with Nation TV, Gen Chaiyapruek Duangpraphat, Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Army, discussed the strategy, goals, and objectives of the ongoing conflict at the Thai-Cambodian border, shedding light on the future of the Thai-Cambodian border situation.
Gen Chaiyapruek traced the origins of the conflict, explaining that it stemmed from Cambodia’s refusal to respect Thailand’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Cambodia has continually failed to cooperate in carrying out agreements signed in Kuala Lumpur, while also engaging in provocative actions, including the placement of new landmines in Thai territory. These actions have led to Thai casualties.
On December 7, 2025, Cambodian troops opened fire on Thai soldiers who were guarding the construction of a border road. From December 8, Cambodia escalated its actions, increasing the use of heavy weaponry in the region and preparing for more extensive operations.
When asked about the military strategy aimed at rendering Cambodia “militarily ineffective,” Gen Chaiyapruek explained that the goal is not to invade or occupy Cambodia, but rather to reduce its military capability to the point where it can no longer pose a long-term threat to Thailand. He emphasized that the decision to engage in war is driven by two factors: will and capability.
"We need to neutralize Cambodia's ability to wage war to reduce the risks and threats to the Thai people along the border," he said. However, he was clear that Thailand does not intend to invade Cambodia. The focus is on protecting sovereignty, territorial integrity, and ensuring the safety of Thai citizens.
"We have no intention to invade," Gen Chaiyapruek reiterated. "While we have the military capability to do so, if necessary, we will use our full military force to prevent Cambodia’s invasion of Thai strategic areas. Our ultimate goal is to create an environment that allows our people to live in safety for the long term."
When asked about Cambodia’s use of modern technology and the GAM-102 LR (anti-tank missile system), produced by China and newly deployed in 2025, Gen Chaiyapruek acknowledged that Cambodia had significantly enhanced its military capability, acquiring a variety of modern weapons. In response, Thailand has adjusted its military tactics accordingly. Along with tank weapons that have been seized, Cambodia has also deployed numerous operational drones.
"Looking at Cambodia’s budget, it seems unlikely that they can afford such modern military equipment," Gen Chaiyapruek remarked. "This raises questions about how Cambodia obtained these weapons or where the funds came from to purchase them."
Regarding reports of foreign mercenaries and internal threats, Gen Chaiyapruek stated that there is no confirmed information at this point. The Thai military is working in coordination with security forces, local authorities, and allied nations to track and verify these reports.
As for the objectives of the current conflict, Gen Chaiyapruek said that the Thai Army’s goal is to reclaim Thai land and ensure the safety of future generations. The army’s objectives include three main points:
Gen Chaiyapruek concluded, "We have no intention to invade Cambodia. Our goal is to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Thailand for our future generations."