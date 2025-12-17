What is the Endgame? Army Chief of Staff explains

December 17, 2025 – In an exclusive interview with Nation TV, Gen Chaiyapruek Duangpraphat, Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Army, discussed the strategy, goals, and objectives of the ongoing conflict at the Thai-Cambodian border, shedding light on the future of the Thai-Cambodian border situation.

Gen Chaiyapruek traced the origins of the conflict, explaining that it stemmed from Cambodia’s refusal to respect Thailand’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Cambodia has continually failed to cooperate in carrying out agreements signed in Kuala Lumpur, while also engaging in provocative actions, including the placement of new landmines in Thai territory. These actions have led to Thai casualties.

On December 7, 2025, Cambodian troops opened fire on Thai soldiers who were guarding the construction of a border road. From December 8, Cambodia escalated its actions, increasing the use of heavy weaponry in the region and preparing for more extensive operations.

When asked about the military strategy aimed at rendering Cambodia “militarily ineffective,” Gen Chaiyapruek explained that the goal is not to invade or occupy Cambodia, but rather to reduce its military capability to the point where it can no longer pose a long-term threat to Thailand. He emphasized that the decision to engage in war is driven by two factors: will and capability.

"We need to neutralize Cambodia's ability to wage war to reduce the risks and threats to the Thai people along the border," he said. However, he was clear that Thailand does not intend to invade Cambodia. The focus is on protecting sovereignty, territorial integrity, and ensuring the safety of Thai citizens.