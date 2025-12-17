China responds to question on Thai-Cambodian border clash

The official Facebook page of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand posted a statement from the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, responding to a journalist's question about the Thai-Cambodian border situation during a press briefing on Wednesday (December 17)
A journalist inquired about reports that, during clashes on the Thai-Cambodian border, Thai troops had seized military equipment, including Chinese-made anti-tank missiles, from Cambodian soldiers.
The reporter asked for China's stance on the matter.
In response, the spokesperson said: "China has maintained regular defence cooperation with both Thailand and Cambodia in the past, which is not aimed at any third country and is unrelated to the clashes on the Thai-Cambodian border."
The Army Military Force Facebook page said on Monday evening (December 15) that Thai troops from the 2nd Battalion of the 17th Infantry Regiment seized a large number of Chinese-made weapons from Cambodian soldiers on Hill 500 after successfully reclaiming the area.
Among the items seized were 82mm projected grenades (82mm Type 65), which are used with China’s Type 65 or Type 65-1 recoilless grenade launchers, along with various types of ammunition, the post said.