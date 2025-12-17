Anutin urges Cambodia to negotiate if it acts rationally amidst escalating border tensions

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday commented on the ongoing situation along the Thai-Cambodian border, as clashes entered their tenth day and two more Thai soldiers were reported dead. He confirmed that efforts to recover the bodies would continue as soon as possible, but deferred the details to the military for further clarification.

When asked if the reduced response from Cambodia indicated the conflict was nearing its resolution, Anutin explained that while clashes continue, the operations are a military strategy and he would not go into further details. He expressed his hope that the situation would end quickly and result in the best possible outcome.

On whether Thailand could take control of Hill 350 near Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin province, Anutin said: “We must”.

He reiterated that matters concerning military operations and strategies would be clarified by the armed forces and experts, as these are directly related to national security and the well-being of both soldiers and civilians.

Asked if now was the time for Cambodia to negotiate, Anutin said: “If Cambodia uses reason, it should.”