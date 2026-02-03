Yamaha to launch moped meeting new regulations in March

The category-1 moped was developed with reduced output based on high-end models with larger engine displacements classified as category-2 mopeds.

The suggested retail price is 259,600 yen.

The new moped is available in four colours, including black and silver.

The company said that it is easy, even for first-time riders, to handle.

Riders can operate the moped with either a standard driver's license or a moped license.