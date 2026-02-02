Japan to Boost Aid for Town Development Using Historical Resources

Plans by 100 municipalities, including Kanazawa, which is known for its former castle site, and Takayama, which is popular for its old township, had been approved as of the end of last month.

The ministry intends to relax the approval requirements to include tangible cultural properties and historical heritages designated by municipalities, as well as cultural landscapes formed through local lifestyles and environments.

The revision will enable "almost all municipalities" to create such plans to receive subsidies, a ministry official said.

The scope of projects eligible for subsidies is also set to be expanded.

Currently, subsidies can be used only for limited purposes. For example, repairing the exterior of buildings with subsidies is permitted, while interior renovations are not.

The ministry will allow municipalities to use subsidies for the renovation of entire buildings and for infrastructure development, such as improving roads and laying stone pavements. About half of the costs for such projects will be covered by the subsidies.