Daihatsu's 1st Commercial Electric Minivehicles Released

Daihatsu aims to catch up with industry rivals Honda Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp., which currently lead the commercial electric minivehicle market, by responding to the logistics industry's demand for electrification.

Minivehicles account for about 60 per cent of commercial vehicles in Japan.

Daihatsu President Masahiro Inoue told a press conference that the company could "make a big contribution to decarbonization" if EVs become more prevalent in the sector.