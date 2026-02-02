Thai–Cambodian border scam hubs still under close watch

At the Chong Chom–O'Smach checkpoint in Surin province on Monday (February 2), Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, spoke about the overall situation involving scammers along the Thai–Cambodian border.

He said his primary responsibility, as assigned by the national police chief, is to oversee human-trafficking cases.

However, this is linked to the crackdown on scam operations because Thais and other nationalities have fallen victim.

During today’s visit, the team brought in the FBI and representatives from other countries to observe, with a view to future cooperation, as the information found is connected to human trafficking, such as unlawful confinement.