Police arrest 3 Chinese suspects hiding in Bangkok after Myanmar scam crackdown

Police from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), led by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), together with the Anti-Cyber Scam Centre, arrested three Chinese nationals who were allegedly hiding in Bangkok after fleeing an intensified crackdown on scammer networks in a neighbouring border area.

The three suspects were arrested on charges of remaining in the kingdom after their permission to stay had expired (overstaying).

Officers detained them in a rented room in Khwaeng Bang Khun Thian, Khet Chom Thong, Bangkok.

The case follows ongoing online-crime activity that has caused significant damage to Thai victims.