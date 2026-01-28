Police arrest 3 Chinese suspects hiding in Bangkok after Myanmar scam crackdown

Police from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), led by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), together with the Anti-Cyber Scam Centre, arrested three Chinese nationals who were allegedly hiding in Bangkok after fleeing an intensified crackdown on scammer networks in a neighbouring border area.
The three suspects were arrested on charges of remaining in the kingdom after their permission to stay had expired (overstaying).
Officers detained them in a rented room in Khwaeng Bang Khun Thian, Khet Chom Thong, Bangkok.
The case follows ongoing online-crime activity that has caused significant damage to Thai victims.
The Anti-Cyber Scam Centre coordinated with Myanmar authorities to crack down on grey-business groups and transnational crime.
Police later received information that a group of Chinese nationals suspected of links to scammer gangs had fled the crackdown in Myanmar, rented accommodation, and were staying in the Chom Thong area of Bangkok.
Officers from Sub-Division 2 of the Crime Suppression Division investigated and confirmed the group was staying at a dormitory in the area.
They gathered evidence, obtained a search warrant from the Thon Buri Criminal Court, and searched the target room, where the three Chinese suspects were staying.
Passport checks and travel records showed all three had overstayed for more than 360 days.
During questioning, the suspects admitted they had previously worked for a scammer gang in a neighbouring country but fled after the crackdown intensified.
They said they entered Thailand via a natural crossing in Mae Sot district, Tak province, and destroyed evidence on their mobile phones by replacing both handsets and SIM cards.
They were staying in Bangkok while preparing to travel onward to a third country.
Police arrested them and handed them over to investigators for legal proceedings, with deportation to follow.
The suspects initially confessed to all charges.
The operation was carried out under the direction of Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej and Pol Lt Gen Nattasak Chaowanasai, together with other senior officers.