Burapha Force checks illegal internet links to Poipet

The Burapha Force has intensified a coordinated crackdown on scammer operations, inspecting internet signal lines suspected of being illegally transmitted into Poipet, Cambodia.

On 22 January 2026, Col Chaiyanong Kasee, commander of the Aranyaprathet Task Force, together with Pol Col Jaturaphat Singhatthit, deputy commander of Sa Kaeo Provincial Police, and Trairat Viriyasirikul, secretary-general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), inspected suspected cross-border telecommunications transmission via communication cables in Tha Kham subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province.

The operation followed detections by the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) and the Anti Cyber Scam Center (ACSC) that victims of online fraud (investment scams) had internet usage linked to Cambodia via IP addresses that routed signals from Thailand into Cambodia, prompting an expanded investigation.

Authorities found that a private company was still providing internet service into Cambodia by installing a signal relay cabinet at House No. 142/2, Moo 1, Tha Kham subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo. The site is owned by a Thai national in the area, with some private companies renting space to install server cabinets to transmit internet signals. Inspections found signals being sent to Poipet, Cambodia, and the NBTC said it will proceed under the law.