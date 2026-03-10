Japan to raise foreigners' residency-linked fees up to 30 times

The revision to the immigration control and refugee recognition law would mark the first change in the fee ceiling since 1981.

The government aims for the enactment of the amendment bill during the current session of the Diet, the country's parliament.

Foreign residents in Japan totalled about 4.13 million at the end of 2025, the highest level on record.

With the higher fees, the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi seeks to secure funds for measures related to foreigners.

The bill calls for raising the fee ceiling to 100,000 yen for permission to change residence status and extend the period of stay, and to 300,000 yen for permission for permanent residence.