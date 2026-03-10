Japan to raise foreigners' residency-linked fees up to 30 times

The revision to the immigration control and refugee recognition law would mark the first change in the fee ceiling since 1981.
The government aims for the enactment of the amendment bill during the current session of the Diet, the country's parliament.
Foreign residents in Japan totalled about 4.13 million at the end of 2025, the highest level on record.
With the higher fees, the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi seeks to secure funds for measures related to foreigners.
The bill calls for raising the fee ceiling to 100,000 yen for permission to change residence status and extend the period of stay, and to 300,000 yen for permission for permanent residence.
At present, the cap stands at a uniform 10,000 yen for the three categories.
Actual fees are set within the limits based on a relevant ordinance--5,500-6,000 yen for status change and extended stay, and 10,000 yen for permanent residence.
Once the bill is enacted, the government will decide new fees during fiscal 2026, which starts next month, taking examples from other countries into account.
Meanwhile, the proposed Japan Electronic System for Travel Authorisation, or JESTA, is designed to prevent undesirable individuals from entering the country.
Under the system, a Japanese version of the United States' Electronic System for Travel Authorisation, or ESTA, authorities check personal data submitted online by foreign travellers from countries exempted from short-term visas before their arrival, and deny entry if problems are found in the data.
JESTA is also intended to smooth entry procedures for foreigners approved under the authorisation system.
The government hopes to introduce the system in fiscal 2028.
Data submission through the system would require fees.
Airlines and ship operators will be prohibited from transporting foreigners who have not obtained travel authorisation under JESTA to Japan.
Violations would be subject to fines of up to 500,000 yen.
