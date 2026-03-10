15 years on: China uses its Japan fisheries import ban as diplomatic card

China again halted imports of Japanese fishery products, which had just been resumed, in November after remarks on a Taiwan contingency by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi infuriated Beijing.

The Chinese people are very unhappy with Japan, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said at the time.

Even if Beijing resumes imports of Japanese fishery products, there would be no place for them in the Chinese market, the spokesperson warned.

Once a major importer of Japanese agricultural and fisheries goods, China introduced substantial restrictions on imports of such goods shortly after the nuclear accident in March 2011.

While gradually easing some restrictions since then, Beijing had been adjusting its import policy according to the state of the two nations' ties.