The Ministry of Commerce "Opens its Doors" to aspiring exporters!

This event celebrates the 74th Anniversary of the DITP, showcasing products and services from successful exporters to inspire the next generation of businesses. Explore the Department's various projects and activities designed to support your export journey. Trust us—if you don’t come, you’re really missing out!

🔥 What are the highlights?

✅ Arming Exporters: Launching the AI Global Market Analysis for precision targeting, new credit lines from EXIM Bank, and the upgrade of Thaitrade.com in collaboration with the Thai National Shippers’ Council to help SMEs conquer cross-border e-commerce. 🤖

✅ Premium Shopping: Over 120 booths of export-grade quality across food, fashion, and beauty. Check out the "NEXT LEVEL" Showcase featuring award-winning designs (PM Award, DEmark, T-Mark) that highlight Thai innovation and creativity.

✅ Workshops & Creative Activities: Get hands-on with embroidery and fabric scrap jewellery, bead garland weaving, scented candle making, ceramic moulding, make-up tutorials, essential oil blending, and even board games—all led by export entrepreneurs. 🎨🎮

✅ Entertainment: Rub shoulders with famous artists, stars, and top influencers.

✅ Make a Difference: Join our charity drive, "DITP Shares Kindness, Fighting Cancer," by donating to the Thai Red Cross Society. Contributions will support the HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Proton Centre at Chulalongkorn Hospital for advanced cancer treatment. 🎗️

This event is a special occasion marking 74 years of the DITP, reflecting our vital role in continuously driving Thailand’s international trade. 🤝

📌 For more information: Call DITP: 1169 or visit www.ditp.go.th Follow global trade opportunities via THAITRADE.COM

📦 Think Export, Think DITP.