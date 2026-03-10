One Bangkok Hosts the Final Race of the “Bangkok Vertical Run Challenge Series 2026”

The event was honored by the presence of Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, and Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Frasers Property Limited, together with executives and event sponsors, who joined the official flag-off ceremony. More than 450 runners from Thailand and abroad participated, challenging their limits on a steep course of over 1,605 steps to the 49th floor of One Bangkok Tower 4, regarded as the most challenging course in this year’s competition program.

The fastest finisher of this race was Soh Wai Ching, the Malaysian world champion in tower running, who was the first runner to reach the 49th floor with an impressive time of just 7 minutes 20.4 seconds.

Upon successfully reaching the highest floor, the runners went to the rooftop helicopter landing pad to celebrate their accomplishment, while enjoying sweeping 360-degree panoramic views of Bangkok, marking one of the most memorable moments of the event.