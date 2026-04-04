Rajavithi Hospital completes first robot-assisted heart surgeries

Rajavithi Hospital has successfully performed the first two robot-assisted heart surgeries within Thailand’s Public Health Ministry system, in a milestone that officials say will help raise the country’s treatment standards and expand access to advanced specialist care.

Dr Nutthapong Wongwiwat, director-general of the Department of Medical Services, said the department is pushing ahead with robot-assisted cardiac and thoracic surgery under its policy of promoting high-value medical services as a new economic engine.

The goal, he said, is to improve treatment precision, reduce complications and strengthen Thailand’s position as a medical hub by broadening access to highly specialised care.

He said the successful use of robotic technology in two cardiac surgery cases marked the first such achievement for the Public Health Ministry. Both operations were completed successfully, with patients recovering quickly, experiencing only small wounds and no complications.

He described the achievement as another important step in raising the standard of Rajavithi Hospital to an international level, while also giving patients more treatment options. The department now plans to expand access to the service further in the next phase.