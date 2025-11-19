Robotic surgery now free for three cancer types

Rajavithi Hospital has therefore been designated as the Ministry of Public Health’s national training centre for robotic surgery, offering specialised courses for medical personnel from regional hospitals. This follows the Permanent Secretary’s policy to establish robotic-surgery services in all major regional hospitals, ensuring full coverage across Thailand’s 12 health regions.

Rajavithi is fully equipped in terms of personnel, with senior clinicians and multidisciplinary teams experienced in a wide range of robotic procedures. Its programme covers almost every organ system, and several of its trainers are regarded as among the leading specialists in Southeast Asia. The centre also plans to invite expert instructors from abroad—including Europe, the United States and China—to assist in teaching complex or emerging procedures.

Four more hospitals in Bangkok to adopt robotic surgery

The Department of Medical Services also plans to expand robotic-surgery capabilities to additional hospitals under its supervision, including Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital, the Thoracic Disease Institute and Lerdsin Hospital. All newly installed robots will include integrated training modules. By the first half of 2026, four more department hospitals in Bangkok, the Priest Hospital, Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital, Lerdsin Hospital and the Thoracic Disease Institute, are expected to be fully equipped with robotic-surgery systems, significantly increasing patient capacity.

Pushing for broader free-treatment coverage

At present, Thailand’s three public health insurance schemes provide full coverage for robotic surgery in three cancers. However, for other highly specialised procedures—such as thoracic, urological or gynaecological surgeries—patients must still pay additional costs.

A proposal is now being prepared to extend benefits to include surgeries for conditions such as lung diseases and gynaecological cancers. The aim is to broaden access to advanced robotic surgery nationwide, in line with global medical trends where robotic procedures have become essential in modern surgical care.

Advantages of robotic surgery

Dr Jinda Rojanamatin, Director of Rajavithi Hospital, said that medical technology continues to advance to improve patients’ quality of life. Robotic-assisted surgery, designed for minimally invasive operations with smaller incisions, less pain and faster recovery, enables surgeons to treat complex conditions with exceptional precision and efficiency. This reduces side-effects and complications, enhancing patient safety and outcomes.

Rajavithi Hospital remains the Ministry of Public Health’s flagship institution for robotic surgery and was the first ministry hospital to launch a robotic-surgery programme in 2020.

Two procedures now most performed in ASEAN

Rajavithi Hospital has successfully carried out more than 1,100 robotic procedures to date—the highest number in Thailand. Its robotic-surgery services cover both cancer treatment and complex operations across multiple specialties.

These include urological diseases such as prostate cancer; ENT conditions including tonsillar disease and cancers at the base of the tongue; gynaecological conditions such as uterine tumours; as well as cardiothoracic surgery, liver cancer and colorectal cancer.

The hospital has also performed more than 200 robotic surgeries for pancreatic disease and duodenal conditions, marking the highest volume of such procedures in Southeast Asia.

“Today’s 1,100 cases represent only the beginning of Thailand’s journey into the future of medicine,” Dr Jinda said. “Rajavithi Hospital will continue to drive innovation and develop the next generation of medical professionals, ensuring Thai patients receive world-class treatment using cutting-edge technology.”

