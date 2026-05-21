Ready-to-eat meat dish found with nitrite nearly 50 times the legal limit

A ready-to-eat cooked meat dish has been found to contain nitrite at nearly 50 times the legal limit, prompting the Department of Medical Sciences to warn consumers to exercise caution when buying processed meat products.
Dr Sarawut Boonsuk, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, said the latest inspection found nitrite levels as high as 3,880 milligrams per kilogramme in a cooked meat dish sold ready for consumption.
The level is almost 50 times higher than the legal limit of 80 milligrams per kilogramme.
Sarawut said there had been reports of consumers developing abnormal symptoms after eating the dish, including faintness, dizziness, numbness in the hands, muscle spasms and, in some cases, loss of consciousness.
He warned that consuming high levels of nitrate or nitrite could cause oxygen deprivation in the body, leading to bluish skin discolouration, shortness of breath, dizziness, irregular heartbeat and, in severe cases, death.
Sarawut said the food industry commonly uses curing salts, including sodium and potassium nitrate or nitrite, in processed meat products such as Chinese sausage, sausages, fermented pork and Vietnamese-style pork sausage.
These additives help preserve the pinkish-red colour of meat and inhibit the growth of dangerous bacteria, including Clostridium botulinum.
However, he warned that if food containing nitrate or nitrite is cooked at high temperatures — such as grilling, barbecuing or frying until charred — the substances may react with protein and form nitrosamines, which are carcinogenic.
Under the Public Health Ministry’s Notification No 468, B.E. 2568 (2025), nitrate may be used at no more than 200 milligrams per kilogramme, while nitrite must not exceed 80 milligrams per kilogramme.
Surveillance of processed meat products from 2024 to 2026 found that sausages, bologna and ham had the highest detection rates of nitrate and nitrite.
Nitrate was detected in 61% of samples in this group, while nitrite was found in 55%. However, most samples remained within the legal limits.
In another group — fermented pork, Vietnamese-style pork sausage, Isaan sausage and Chinese sausage — nitrate was detected in 38% of samples and nitrite in 12%.
Although detection rates were lower, this group had four samples exceeding the legal standard: one for nitrate and three for nitrite.
Sarawut said most of the products that exceeded the limit were made by small-scale operators who lacked precise control over production formulas.
The Department of Medical Sciences has advised consumers to be more careful when choosing processed meat products.
People should avoid products with an unusually bright pink or deep red colour, reduce repeated consumption of processed meat and eat a varied diet to lower the long-term risk of exposure to carcinogenic substances.
The department also called on food business operators to strictly comply with legal limits on food additives to protect consumers, especially children and young people.