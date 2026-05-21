Ready-to-eat meat dish found with nitrite nearly 50 times the legal limit

Additives used to preserve processed meat

Sarawut said the food industry commonly uses curing salts, including sodium and potassium nitrate or nitrite, in processed meat products such as Chinese sausage, sausages, fermented pork and Vietnamese-style pork sausage.

These additives help preserve the pinkish-red colour of meat and inhibit the growth of dangerous bacteria, including Clostridium botulinum.

However, he warned that if food containing nitrate or nitrite is cooked at high temperatures — such as grilling, barbecuing or frying until charred — the substances may react with protein and form nitrosamines, which are carcinogenic.

Most samples within legal limits

Under the Public Health Ministry’s Notification No 468, B.E. 2568 (2025), nitrate may be used at no more than 200 milligrams per kilogramme, while nitrite must not exceed 80 milligrams per kilogramme.

Surveillance of processed meat products from 2024 to 2026 found that sausages, bologna and ham had the highest detection rates of nitrate and nitrite.

Nitrate was detected in 61% of samples in this group, while nitrite was found in 55%. However, most samples remained within the legal limits.

Small producers linked to excessive residues

In another group — fermented pork, Vietnamese-style pork sausage, Isaan sausage and Chinese sausage — nitrate was detected in 38% of samples and nitrite in 12%.

Although detection rates were lower, this group had four samples exceeding the legal standard: one for nitrate and three for nitrite.

Sarawut said most of the products that exceeded the limit were made by small-scale operators who lacked precise control over production formulas.

Public urged to avoid unusually bright meat

The Department of Medical Sciences has advised consumers to be more careful when choosing processed meat products.

People should avoid products with an unusually bright pink or deep red colour, reduce repeated consumption of processed meat and eat a varied diet to lower the long-term risk of exposure to carcinogenic substances.

The department also called on food business operators to strictly comply with legal limits on food additives to protect consumers, especially children and young people.