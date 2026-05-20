“For skin, not injections” — Cosmetics sold as injectable skin drugs seized

Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have raided a suspected fake cosmetics network accused of selling misused beauty products to aesthetic clinics for injection treatments.

Authorities seized 35,645 items, including cosmetic products, unregistered drugs and medical devices, with a total value of more than 22 million baht.

On May 20, 2026, Pol Lt Gen Nattasak Chaowanasai, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, ordered Pol Maj Gen Khongkrit Lertsittikul, commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), and Pol Col Weeraphong Klaithong, superintendent of Sub-Division 4 of the CPPD, to lead the operation in cooperation with the FDA.





Officers armed with court warrants searched three locations: an aesthetic clinic on Kanlapaphruek Road in Bang Bon subdistrict, Bang Bon district, Bangkok; a product storage site on Nawamin 111 Alley in Nawamin subdistrict, Bueng Kum district; and an import and distribution site operating from a house in Moo 17, Bang Ramat subdistrict, Taling Chan district.

The operation followed complaints from members of the public and the FDA asking Sub-Division 4 of the CPPD to investigate sales of Neowhite cosmetics.





The product was allegedly being misused by mixing it with saline solution and injecting it into the body. It was also advertised for sale on social media and distributed to aesthetic clinics.