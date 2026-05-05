FDA recalls canned fish after factory fails GMP checks

More than 13,000 cans seized

The inspection found that the production facility did not meet GMP standards for food production. Officials also found finished products using another type of fish, in line with media reports.

The FDA ordered the company to recall all products from the market and seized products from the brand reported in the news, as well as other brands found at the factory.

A total of 12,760 cans were seized at the production site, while another 250 cans were found and seized at retail outlets, bringing the total to 13,010 cans.

Fish samples sent for testing

The FDA has also coordinated with the Department of Fisheries to collect samples of the canned fish for testing to determine which species was used in production.

The test results are still pending.

The issue has become a major talking point in Thailand in recent days after the viral complaint raised questions over whether consumers had been misled by products labelled as mackerel while allegedly containing tilapia.

Mislabelled raw materials could carry jail term

Supattra said that if a product used a fish species that did not match the information declared on the food label, the case could fall under the offence of producing food that does not correspond to its label, or providing incorrect labelling information.

Using raw materials that do not match what was declared carries a penalty of six months to 10 years in prison and a fine of 5,000 to 100,000 baht.

Incorrect food labelling carries a fine of up to 30,000 baht and imprisonment of up to six months.

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi has also ordered consumer protection officials nationwide to act against producers using tilapia in products labelled as mackerel.