Siam Piwat and Huawei forge global partnership to advance travel tech and expand global tourist base, integrating first-of-its-kind wearable tech into their ecosystem

Innovation and Solutions

With the launch of the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card on Huawei Wearables, the tourist experience will become even more seamless with Quick Apps, available for instant use and compatible with all operating systems, including iOS, Android, and HarmonyOS.

Key features designed for the modern travelers include one-tap membership registration, e-coupons, and an in-mall navigation system. Furthermore, data-driven insights are utilized to tailor every touchpoint, ensuring a superior and highly personalized user experience.

As for technological infrastructure, Huawei Cloud has been utilized to develop the application, enabling omnichannel operations that seamlessly connect online and offline experiences, thereby enhancing efficiency in both service delivery and operational management.



Elevating the Tourist Experience

The partnership elevates the tourist experience through a comprehensive O2O (online-to-offline) connection across the entire customer journey from pre-trip and during-trip to post-trip stages, providing instant access to exclusive privileges via wearables, creating a smarter travel experience and a seamlessly connected lifestyle.

By connecting the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card with Huawei’s HarmonyOS in 2025, Siam Piwat has become the first and only Thai retailer to integrate its traveler card into Huawei’s HarmonyOS global operating system, gaining access to over 400 million devices in China while simultaneously enhancing the O2O experience and offering exclusive privileges across every stage of travel.

Furthermore, Siam Piwat is leveraging Huawei’s innovations to further enhance experiences while also expanding its ecosystem to include over 150 leading partners across various sectors, including airlines, hospitality, tourism, transportation, healthcare, and dining.

In addition, a new HUAWEI Experience Store flagship was launched on the 3rd floor of

Siam Paragon on March 25, 2026. As the first location in Thailand and the only one in the

Asia-Pacific region designed as a one-stop service center for Huawei customers, it brings together retail space, product trials, and full after-sales services in one place.

The partnership with Huawei has already proven to be a vital growth engine for Siam Piwat in 2026, as clearly demonstrated during the recent Chinese New Year period, when Huawei became the leading channel for ONESIAM Global Visitor Card registrations. Meanwhile, pre-trip communication campaigns successfully drove registration growth by over 400% in February 2026 compared to the previous year, highlighting the massive reach and impact of this world-class technology platform.

International tourists can now unlock exclusive rewards. By downloading the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card on their Huawei Wearables and reaching 2,000 steps, travelers can claim a 500-baht Gift Card at the Tourist Lounges of Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM from May 6 to August 31, 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://tourist.onesiam.com/en/11252/step-into-rewards/

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