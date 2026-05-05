Siam Piwat and Huawei forge global partnership to advance travel tech and expand global tourist base, integrating first-of-its-kind wearable tech into their ecosystem

Bangkok (May 5, 2026) – Siam Piwat, a leading real estate and global destination developer, has elevated its strategic partnership with Huawei, a world leader in technology and telecommunications, to drive the transformation of the travel retail industry, bolster the competitiveness of Thai tourism, and reinforce Siam Piwat’s role as a game changer in developing global experiential destinations and establishing new standards in retail tech.
Amidst the intense competition and rapid shift of the global tourism industry, this partnership is set to open doors to over 200 million Huawei Wearable users worldwide, specifically high-quality travelers from strategic regions, including China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the broader Southeast Asian market.
Ms. Amporn Chotiruchsakul, President of Business Support Group at Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., stated: “Our strategic partnership with Huawei has been continuously implemented since 2020, when we first integrated Huawei Cloud to enhance operational efficiency across retail omnichannel, while optimizing the ONESIAM SuperApp into a platform that seamlessly integrates offline and online experiences. This has been a vital force in transforming the retail industry and creating value for our customers, partners, and the entire ecosystem, while also expanding our global partner ecosystem to meet the needs of modern travelers.
For 2026, Siam Piwat is seeking to further this collaboration by developing solutions on the ONESIAM Quick App and connecting with wearables, SkyTone, and other advanced technologies to deepen engagement with global tourists. Siam Piwat will also leverage Huawei’s innovations to elevate its experiential offerings to attract high-quality travelers and thereby promote sustainable economic growth.”
Rachel Zhou, Director of HUAWEI Consumer Cloud Service APAC stated, “Our deepened partnership with Siam Piwat represents a truly meaningful convergence of world-class retail destinations and cutting-edge technology, creating exceptional value for Chinese travelers visiting Thailand as well as tourists from around the globe. Through the seamless integration of HarmonyOS “ONESIAM” Quick App, we are able to precisely engage travelers across every stage of their journey — from pre-trip discovery and planning to in-destination experiences — delivering personalized membership privileges and elevating their overall shopping and lifestyle experience.
By connecting Huawei Wearables with the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card, international visitors to Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM can now enjoy the convenience of raising their wrist to instantly access exclusive member benefits, making every moment of their shopping journey smarter and more rewarding. Together, we are committed to helping Siam Piwat bringing greater joy, convenience, and world-class services to every international visitor who chooses Thailand as their destination.”
With the launch of the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card on Huawei Wearables, the tourist experience will become even more seamless with Quick Apps, available for instant use and compatible with all operating systems, including iOS, Android, and HarmonyOS.
Key features designed for the modern travelers include one-tap membership registration, e-coupons, and an in-mall navigation system. Furthermore, data-driven insights are utilized to tailor every touchpoint, ensuring a superior and highly personalized user experience.
As for technological infrastructure, Huawei Cloud has been utilized to develop the application, enabling omnichannel operations that seamlessly connect online and offline experiences, thereby enhancing efficiency in both service delivery and operational management.
The partnership elevates the tourist experience through a comprehensive O2O (online-to-offline) connection across the entire customer journey from pre-trip and during-trip to post-trip stages, providing instant access to exclusive privileges via wearables, creating a smarter travel experience and a seamlessly connected lifestyle.
By connecting the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card with Huawei’s HarmonyOS in 2025, Siam Piwat has become the first and only Thai retailer to integrate its traveler card into Huawei’s HarmonyOS global operating system, gaining access to over 400 million devices in China while simultaneously enhancing the O2O experience and offering exclusive privileges across every stage of travel.
Furthermore, Siam Piwat is leveraging Huawei’s innovations to further enhance experiences while also expanding its ecosystem to include over 150 leading partners across various sectors, including airlines, hospitality, tourism, transportation, healthcare, and dining.
In addition, a new HUAWEI Experience Store flagship was launched on the 3rd floor of
Siam Paragon on March 25, 2026. As the first location in Thailand and the only one in the
Asia-Pacific region designed as a one-stop service center for Huawei customers, it brings together retail space, product trials, and full after-sales services in one place.
The partnership with Huawei has already proven to be a vital growth engine for Siam Piwat in 2026, as clearly demonstrated during the recent Chinese New Year period, when Huawei became the leading channel for ONESIAM Global Visitor Card registrations. Meanwhile, pre-trip communication campaigns successfully drove registration growth by over 400% in February 2026 compared to the previous year, highlighting the massive reach and impact of this world-class technology platform.
International tourists can now unlock exclusive rewards. By downloading the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card on their Huawei Wearables and reaching 2,000 steps, travelers can claim a 500-baht Gift Card at the Tourist Lounges of Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM from May 6 to August 31, 2026.
For more information, please visit: https://tourist.onesiam.com/en/11252/step-into-rewards/
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