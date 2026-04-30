ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway draws South Korea’s Doosan for US$135m PCB investment

ARAYA Land Development Company Limited, developer of ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway, Thailand's fully integrated industrial-tech ecosystem, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Doosan Corporation Electro-Materials BG (Korea), a global leader in advanced industrial materials and technology. The agreement will see Doosan invest in a site spanning over 45 rai (73,000 sqm) land plot within ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway.

Doosan Corporation (Doosan) is establishing on the site, a new US$135 million production base in Thailand to preemptively address the surging demand for Copper Clad Laminates (CCL), driven by the global expansion of AI data centres. CCL is a fundamental material used in the manufacturing of Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs).

Kamonkarn Kongkathong, Managing Director of ARAYA Land Development Company Limited, stated, “Doosan's investment in ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway reflects strong confidence in Thailand’s potential and reinforces our position as a platform supporting high-tech industries. As a leading South Korean conglomerate with businesses spanning energy, heavy machinery, construction, and advanced industrial materials, Doosan's investment will play a significant role in elevating the supply chain for Thailand's electronics and semiconductor industries. It will also generate regional economic value through job creation, workforce skill development, and by attracting continuous investment from related industries."