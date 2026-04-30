Chevron Thailand Sweeps Four Sustainability Awards at Regional ESG Summit

Chevron Thailand clinches two Platinum, one Gold and one Silver at Asia's premier CSR and ESG awards event, themed around AI, energy transition and sustainable governance.
Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd. has claimed four awards at the 18th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards 2026, one of Asia's foremost platforms for recognising excellence in corporate sustainability and governance.
The honours were presented at the Pullman Bangkok G Hotel by Matthias Gelber, co-founder of the ESG Innovation Hub, and received by the company's president, Chatit Huayhongtong, and Pornsuree Konanta, vice president of corporate affairs.
The company took home two Platinum awards — for Best CEO and for CSR & ESG Leadership — alongside a Gold award for Best Community Programme and a Silver award for Best Environmental Excellence.
This year's summit was held under the theme "AI, Energy & Transition: Resetting ESG in a New Economy," bringing together business and government leaders from across the region to exchange perspectives on energy innovation, economic transformation, and the role of environmental sustainability in shaping the economies of the future.
"For more than 60 years in Thailand, Chevron has remained committed to protecting the environment, enabling human progress and leading with integrity at every stage to deliver safe, reliable and ever-cleaner energy," said Chatit. "Receiving recognition from the Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards reinforces our focus on continuously improving performance and delivering tangible outcomes for the economy, communities, and the environment while supporting a more secure energy future for Thailand and the region."
The awards reflect a body of measurable work across all three pillars of ESG. On the environmental front, Chevron Thailand continuously worked to reduce the carbon intensity of its operations and has introduced technologies — among them its Topside Reuse initiative and the Rigs-to-Reefs programme, which repurposes decommissioned offshore structures as artificial marine habitats.
Socially, in 2024 the company delivers more than 50 community investment projects annually across 17 provinces. Its governance framework is underpinned by the standards set out in The Chevron Way, the company's internal code of ethics and conduct.
The recognition comes as energy companies across the Asia-Pacific region continues to demonstrate progress in aligning commercial performance with evolving climate and sustianability expectations.