Chevron Thailand Sweeps Four Sustainability Awards at Regional ESG Summit

Chevron Thailand clinches two Platinum, one Gold and one Silver at Asia's premier CSR and ESG awards event, themed around AI, energy transition and sustainable governance.



Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd. has claimed four awards at the 18th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards 2026, one of Asia's foremost platforms for recognising excellence in corporate sustainability and governance.

The honours were presented at the Pullman Bangkok G Hotel by Matthias Gelber, co-founder of the ESG Innovation Hub, and received by the company's president, Chatit Huayhongtong, and Pornsuree Konanta, vice president of corporate affairs.

The company took home two Platinum awards — for Best CEO and for CSR & ESG Leadership — alongside a Gold award for Best Community Programme and a Silver award for Best Environmental Excellence.



