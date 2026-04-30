BOT governor dismisses stagflation fears, saying Thai inflation is not persistently high

BOT says inflation has not become a long-term structural threat

Bank of Thailand Governor Vitai Ratanakorn has dismissed concerns that Thailand is already facing stagflation, saying current economic conditions do not yet meet the key definition of the term.

Vitai said stagflation requires more than weak economic growth and higher prices. In economic terms, he said, the condition must involve persistently high inflation over a prolonged period, with price pressures lasting long enough to affect the broader economic structure.

He said Thailand has not reached that point because inflation has not stayed high continuously for a long duration.