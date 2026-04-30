Thailand and Europe Pledge to Build a "Future-Ready" Partnership Amid Global Uncertainty

Senior Thai ministers and the EU ambassador reaffirmed the two sides' strategic ties at a Bangkok reception, calling for deeper cooperation on trade, technology and science diplomacy as a once-stable world order fragments.



Thailand and the European Union have vowed to elevate their partnership to a new level, with senior officials on both sides acknowledging that the relationship has yet to reach its full potential — and that the current volatile global climate makes acting swiftly all the more urgent.

The pledges came on Wednesday evening at a cocktail reception hosted by the Thai-European Business Association (TEBA) in Bangkok, under the theme Advancing Thailand-European Business for a Future-Ready Cooperation.

The event drew Deputy Prime Ministers and Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuanketkeow, Deputy Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Yodchanan Wongsawat, Minister of Energy Akanat Promphan, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, European Union Ambassador Luisa Ragher, and a gathering of senior European and Thai business figures.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak, who had flown in from an ASEAN-EU ministerial meeting in Brunei earlier that day, set an unusually candid tone, admitting that Thailand had fallen behind its regional peers.