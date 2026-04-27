Thai trade deficit with China widens as imports outpace exports

International trade between Thailand and China remains brisk, but the overall picture points to structural fragility as the trade deficit continues to widen.

Thansettakij’s review of data from the Information and Communication Technology Centre, Office of the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with the Customs Department, found that Thailand-China trade totalled THB1.278 trillion in the first three months of 2026, up 18.78% from the same period a year earlier.

However, Thailand’s exports to China were worth THB299.423 billion, up just 0.70%, while imports from China climbed to THB979.16 billion, up 25.68%.

This left Thailand with a THB679.737 billion trade deficit with China, a 41% increase.

Thailand’s export structure to China still relies on industrial and agricultural goods.

The top five key products were computers, equipment and parts, worth THB43.264 billion, down 4%; rubber products, THB33.968 billion, down 1.9%; fresh, chilled, frozen and dried fruit, THB23.392 billion, up 36%; copper and articles of copper, THB22.586 billion, up 80%; and other industrial goods, THB18.132 billion, up 71%.