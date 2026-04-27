Thailand, Singapore deepen defence ties in cyber era

Thailand and Singapore have agreed to strengthen defence cooperation in several areas, including military training, cyber security and the protection of critical underwater infrastructure.

Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen, Thailand’s Defence Minister, welcomed Singapore’s Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing at the Ministry of Defence on April 27, 2026, during Chan’s working visit to Thailand from April 26-28. Singapore’s official profile lists Chan as Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence.

The visit marked Chan’s first official trip to Thailand after assuming the defence portfolio, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and expanding the two countries’ security cooperation.