Indonesia floats Malacca Strait levy, Singapore and Malaysia push back

Indonesia has stirred regional debate after its finance minister floated the idea of charging ships to pass through the Strait of Malacca, drawing a swift response from Singapore and Malaysia, which insisted the crucial maritime corridor must remain open under the principle of freedom of navigation.

According to Channel NewsAsia, Indonesian Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said the idea of imposing a levy on ships transiting the Malacca Strait was inspired by Iran’s plan to charge vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. He raised the issue during a seminar in Jakarta, framing it as part of a broader push to position Indonesia more centrally in global trade and energy routes.

“As instructed by the president, Indonesia is not a marginal country. We sit on a strategic global trade and energy route, yet ships pass through the Malacca Strait without being charged. I am not sure whether that is right or wrong,” Purbaya said, according to the report.