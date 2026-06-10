Thai Chamber proposes 10 urgent measures for Thai economic revival

Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, said on Wednesday (June 10, 2026), after talks with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and the government’s economic agencies at Government House, that discussions with the government had covered strategies for reviving the Thai economy in 2026.

He said the business sector was facing severe challenges from geopolitical factors and economic volatility, affecting energy and logistics costs.

A survey had found that business operators, especially SMEs, which form an important foundation of the country, had been hit hardest.

Poj said that, to ensure economic recovery is swift and delivers concrete results, the private sector had presented proposals to the government through 10 urgent recommendations to be implemented within 1-2 years.

Key issues include stimulating purchasing power and building on the Let's Go Halves Plus programme to distribute more money into the grassroots economy.