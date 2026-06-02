Takaichi weighs two-year 1 per cent food tax cut from next April

The government of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is looking at cutting the consumption tax rate on food to 1 per cent for two years from next April, despite her pledge during February’s general election campaign to reduce the rate to zero, it was learned on Tuesday (June 2).

The 1 per cent option is being considered because it would take retailers less time to modify cash register systems, allowing the measure to be introduced more quickly.

The government and the ruling parties are expected to choose a course of action after taking into account the debate at a cross-party national council and the direction of public opinion.