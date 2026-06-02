Sansiri and Mitsui Fudosan Expand Thai Ventures with THB28bn Roadmap

As domestic household debt and rising rates crush mass-market real estate, Sansiri and Mitsui Fudosan double down on highly resilient luxury housing.

Thai property giant Sansiri Public Company Limited has solidified its long-term growth strategy by broadening its joint-venture roadmap with Mitsui Fudosan Group.

The leading Japanese real estate developer and Sansiri have outlined a massive collaborative investment pipeline for 2025–2026, valued at 28 billion baht ($860 million).

The aggressive expansion comes at a challenging time for Thailand's broader real estate sector. With the domestic economy under heavy pressure from weakening consumer purchasing power and soaring household debt, major developers are forced to pivot away from the mass market.

Instead, the industry's largest players are targeting the luxury and ultra-luxury tiers—demographics that remain highly insulated from economic downturns.

Marking their first major joint deployment of 2026, the partners have launched "Setthasiri Great Wongwaen-Chatuchot," a premium detached housing estate with a project value of 3 billion baht ($92.2 million).

Located in northern Wongwaen-adjacent suburban corridors, the choice of the Chatuchot–Wongwaen neighbourhood reflects a highly optimistic outlook for northern Bangkok, which is currently benefiting from extensive transit network expansions and rapid outer-ring decentralisation.