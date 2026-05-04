Thai property developers offer free-living deals as oil dents demand

The energy price crisis is not just hitting fuel bills; it has spread to consumers’ “spending mood”.

As people worry about long-term expenses, home-buying decisions are being deferred almost automatically.

The result is slower demand while a large amount of supply remains in the system.

Latest data give a clear picture: accumulated units in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces remain as high as 221,805 units.

Condo prices are down 3.6%, townhome prices are down 0.8%, while detached-house prices are up 1.2%.

This is a sign that developers are “willing to trade margins” for liquidity.