Thai property developers offer free-living deals as oil dents demand

MONDAY, MAY 04, 2026
Thai property developers offer free-living deals as oil dents demand

As buyers delay home purchases, developers are trading margins for liquidity through mortgage-support campaigns and wider cost-of-living perks.

  • Surging oil prices are depressing consumer spending in Thailand, causing a slowdown in demand for homes and leaving a large supply of unsold properties.
  • In response, Thai developers are launching "live for free" campaigns, where they cover the buyer's mortgage payments for periods of up to 48 months.
  • These promotions significantly lower the initial financial burden for buyers and are often bundled with other incentives like waived fees, furniture, and even subsidies for fuel costs.
  • Developers are using this strategy to accelerate sales of properties priced on "old costs" before recent construction cost hikes are passed on to consumers.

The energy price crisis is not just hitting fuel bills; it has spread to consumers’ “spending mood”.

As people worry about long-term expenses, home-buying decisions are being deferred almost automatically.

The result is slower demand while a large amount of supply remains in the system.

Latest data give a clear picture: accumulated units in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces remain as high as 221,805 units.

Condo prices are down 3.6%, townhome prices are down 0.8%, while detached-house prices are up 1.2%.

This is a sign that developers are “willing to trade margins” for liquidity.

Thai property developers offer free-living deals as oil dents demand

“Live for free”, an old strategy returns

One of the key tactics being brought back is the “live for free” or “pay instalments for buyers” promotion, for up to 48 months.

Under this model, projects “help pay the bank on the buyer’s behalf”, covering both principal and interest in the early period.

The result is that buyers “hardly have to shoulder any expenses” in the first three to four years.

They can save a lump sum or move out of rental accommodation immediately, with offers often bundled with extras such as waived transfer fees, common-area fees, furniture and even fuel costs.

Thai property developers offer free-living deals as oil dents demand

Major players are clearly stepping up the game

Sansiri has partnered with banks to launch a “no instalment payments for 48 months” campaign covering more than 100 projects.

AP Thailand is promoting “reserve with only a few thousand baht and move in straight away”, with payment support of up to 36 months.

SC has gone all out with “live for free for three years”, while offering daily-expense packages covering fuel, electricity and essential goods.

What is interesting is that the promotions do not stop at “homes”; they are expanding into the “cost of living”.

Developers see a sales opportunity

Property operators see this as an “opportunity” to accelerate sales closures.

The reasons are:

  • Home prices are still based on “old costs”
  • Interest rates are still not very high
  • State measures, such as relaxed LTV rules, are in place

Although construction costs have already risen 5–10%, they have not yet been passed on to selling prices.

In this game, who gains and who loses

In the short term, buyers gain the full benefit because upfront costs fall significantly.

In the long term, the question is how long developers can “carry the cost of promotions”, and whether the demand being stimulated today is “real” or merely being brought forward.

The picture now is not merely one of promotional campaigns.

It is a matter of “buying time” while waiting for purchasing power to recover and for new costs to be accepted in the future.

The key question, therefore, is not how aggressive the promotions are, but whether demand will still be there when the promotions end.

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