Thai property developers offer free-living deals as oil dents demand

The energy price crisis is not just hitting fuel bills; it has spread to consumers’ “spending mood”.
As people worry about long-term expenses, home-buying decisions are being deferred almost automatically.
The result is slower demand while a large amount of supply remains in the system.
Latest data give a clear picture: accumulated units in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces remain as high as 221,805 units.
Condo prices are down 3.6%, townhome prices are down 0.8%, while detached-house prices are up 1.2%.
This is a sign that developers are “willing to trade margins” for liquidity.
One of the key tactics being brought back is the “live for free” or “pay instalments for buyers” promotion, for up to 48 months.
Under this model, projects “help pay the bank on the buyer’s behalf”, covering both principal and interest in the early period.
The result is that buyers “hardly have to shoulder any expenses” in the first three to four years.
They can save a lump sum or move out of rental accommodation immediately, with offers often bundled with extras such as waived transfer fees, common-area fees, furniture and even fuel costs.
Sansiri has partnered with banks to launch a “no instalment payments for 48 months” campaign covering more than 100 projects.
AP Thailand is promoting “reserve with only a few thousand baht and move in straight away”, with payment support of up to 36 months.
SC has gone all out with “live for free for three years”, while offering daily-expense packages covering fuel, electricity and essential goods.
What is interesting is that the promotions do not stop at “homes”; they are expanding into the “cost of living”.
Property operators see this as an “opportunity” to accelerate sales closures.
The reasons are:
Although construction costs have already risen 5–10%, they have not yet been passed on to selling prices.
In the short term, buyers gain the full benefit because upfront costs fall significantly.
In the long term, the question is how long developers can “carry the cost of promotions”, and whether the demand being stimulated today is “real” or merely being brought forward.
The picture now is not merely one of promotional campaigns.
It is a matter of “buying time” while waiting for purchasing power to recover and for new costs to be accepted in the future.
The key question, therefore, is not how aggressive the promotions are, but whether demand will still be there when the promotions end.