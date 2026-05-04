Oil mystery at sea — DSI probes 9 firms over 60m litres missing

Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has launched a probe into nine companies linked to oil tanker operations after an estimated 57–60 million litres of fuel reportedly went missing during transport in the Gulf of Thailand.

The investigation follows summonses issued to eight tanker-owning firms as witnesses, with a ninth company, identified as a vessel leasing firm rather than an owner, later brought into the inquiry. The case centres on irregularities involving 20 shipping trips conducted by 12 vessels transporting oil from refineries in the eastern region, with the disappearance reported off Surat Thani.

Authorities are examining possible offences under the Price of Goods and Services Act B.E. 2542 (1999), including alleged stockpiling, transport delays, and refusal to distribute fuel. Companies were required to provide information to investigators by April 30, 2026.