Consumer police raid Ang Thong fuel depot, seize 331,000 litres worth 12.5m baht over suspected overpricing

Officers from the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) raided a fuel storage depot in Mueang district, Ang Thong, after receiving complaints that petrol and diesel were being sold at unusually high prices in nearby areas, officials said.

The inspection took place on March 19, 2026, with CPPD officers working alongside provincial energy and commerce officials. During the search, authorities found a large stockpile of fuel totalling more than 331,000 litres, with an estimated value of 12,520,400 baht, broken down as follows:

Diesel: about 48,000 litres

Gasohol 95: about 210,000 litres

Gasohol 91: about 73,000 litres

Preliminary checks found the company had been selling diesel to customers in Sing Buri and nearby provinces at 40.50 baht per litre, which officials said was above typical market pricing. The company claimed it had purchased the diesel from an upstream supplier at 39.50 baht per litre.

However, when officers requested purchase-and-sale documents and proof of payment, the company was unable to produce the records, officials said.

Authorities collected fuel samples and sent them to the Department of Energy Business for quality testing, and also forwarded samples and information to the Excise Department to verify whether excise duty had been properly paid.

An official said that if wrongdoing is confirmed, authorities will proceed with strict legal action.