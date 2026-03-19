Anutin orders reserve fuel injection, expects pump shortages to ease in 1-2 weeks

On Thursday (March 19), Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul convened a meeting of the Joint Management and Monitoring Centre for the Situation in the Middle East.

Agencies attending the meeting included the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Transport, the Budget Bureau, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), as well as representatives from refinery operators, Section 7 oil traders, and wholesale oil distributors, or jobbers.

Later, at 6pm, Anutin told a press conference that checks had found all six domestic oil refineries were still operating at full production capacity of 175 million litres per day. Diesel output in particular stood at 77 million litres per day, while normal demand is only around 67 million litres per day.

However, current consumption has surged to 84 million litres per day because of public anxiety over possible fuel shortages. This has led people to stockpile fuel at home and keep topping up their tanks, causing petrol stations to run out of supply faster than normal delivery cycles can replenish them.

He stressed that Thailand’s oil reserves remain sufficient, with current stockpiles covering around 100 days, up from 62 days at the start of the crisis.

Measures are now being introduced to restore the situation to normal within 1-2 weeks, returning conditions to what they were before the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East.