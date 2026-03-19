Crude oil surges as Qatar expels Iranian attachés, Saudi signals retaliation

Brent crude prices surged to US$109.91 a barrel on Wednesday (March 18) after Iran launched missiles at Qatar’s Ras Laffan industrial complex. Qatar said it had successfully intercepted four of the five missiles, but the fifth struck Ras Laffan, causing extensive fire damage. The blaze has now been extinguished.

The attack triggered a diplomatic confrontation, with Qatar retaliating by declaring Iran’s military attaché and security attaché personae non gratae and ordering them to leave the country within 24 hours. Doha said the move was in response to repeated Iranian attacks and violations of its sovereignty.