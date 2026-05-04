World Bank cuts East Asia and Pacific 2026 growth forecast to 4.2%

The World Bank has released its East Asia & Pacific Economic Update for April 2026, estimating that developing economies in East Asia and the Pacific (EAP) will expand by only 4.2% in 2026, down from 5% in 2025, before recovering slightly to 4.4% in 2027, amid pressure from China’s slowdown, rising global energy prices and uncertainty over global trade policy.

The report said China, the region’s largest economy, would see growth decline from 5% to 4.2% this year, as domestic purchasing power remains weak, the property sector recovers slowly, and foreign demand slows.

Other countries in the region, excluding China, are expected to slow from 4.9% to 4.1%, reflecting the impact of higher imported energy costs and still-fragile private investment.

Thailand is among the vulnerable countries, hit hard by the costly oil

The World Bank said Thailand was one of the countries most affected by surging global energy prices in the region, as its net imports of oil and gas amount to about 7% of GDP, putting simultaneous pressure on production costs, transport and household living costs.

The report estimated that if crude oil prices in global markets increased by 30%, or about US$20 per barrel (THB650), Thailand’s inflation rate would rise by another 0.67 percentage points within six months, among the highest levels of impact in East Asia.