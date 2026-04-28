Smart tenders, big gains: How public contracts are driving a 10% productivity boost

Researchers and practitioners from the Philippines, China and Indonesia present evidence and country experience showing that open, competitive procurement — backed by active SME policies and digital tools — can deliver measurable gains in productivity, employment and economic inclusion.

Public procurement accounts for as much as 14 per cent of GDP in advanced economies and around 10 per cent in Thailand. Yet, the economic returns on that enormous spending hinge almost entirely on how contracts are designed, awarded, and managed—not simply how much money is spent.

That was the central message of the International Public Procurement Conference (IPPC) 2026. The session, moderated by the World Bank’s Habib Nasser Rab, brought together academic research and front-line experience to examine how government purchasing power can be turned into a practical engine for job creation and inclusive development.

Integrity: The Decisive Variable

Prof Mihály Fazekas of Central European University opened the session with a keynote that challenged the traditional view of procurement as mere administration.

Drawing on empirical literature made possible by linking procurement databases to tax records, he demonstrated that procurement's impact on productivity is real, substantial, and highly sensitive to process quality.

Analysing data from across Europe and Central Asia, Fazekas identified two distinct channels of impact.

First is the selection effect: by choosing which firms to award contracts to, governments shape the long-term dynamism of the private sector.

Second is the dynamic effect: winning a government contract provides firms with the revenue and confidence to invest in productivity-enhancing technologies.

