World Bank Warns of 110 Million Job Gap in East Asia, Calls for Procurement to Lead the Response

Regional Procurement Manager Diomedes Berroa tells IPPC 2026 that closing a looming employment deficit will require procurement to become a strategic tool for job creation, SME support and digital transformation.

The East Asia and Pacific region faces a shortfall of 110 million jobs by the end of the next decade unless governments fundamentally rethink how they deploy public procurement, Diomedes Berroa, regional procurement manager for the World Bank's East Asia and Pacific division, warned on Monday at the opening session of the International Public Procurement Conference 2026.

Drawing on the World Bank Group's recently adopted internal reform — which places job creation at the centre of its lending, policy and private-sector mobilisation strategy — Berroa argued that procurement is one of the most powerful delivery mechanisms available to governments seeking to address the looming employment crisis.

Within the next decade, approximately 320 million people across the region are projected to enter the labour market; at current rates of job generation, the gap between supply and demand could reach 110 million positions.

"Every single contract generates a job. The question is where and how – and what kind of benefits accrue to those who need them most," Berroa stated.



