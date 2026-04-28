Thailand Turns Procurement Into a $20bn Engine for SMEs, Green Goals and OECD Ambitions

Director General Patricia Mongkhonvanit tells IPPC 2026 that strategic procurement reform has driven historic gains for small businesses, sustainability and global governance standards.

Thailand has transformed public procurement from a bureaucratic formality into a strategic lever for economic development, Patricia Mongkhonvanit, director general of the Comptroller General's Department (CGD), declared on Monday as she delivered the opening keynote address at the International Public Procurement Conference 2026 in Bangkok.

Speaking before an audience of procurement officials, multilateral lenders and policy specialists from across the East Asia and Pacific region, Patricia set out an ambitious vision in which government purchasing power drives job creation, nurtures domestic industry, and anchors Thailand's aspirations to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

SMEs at the Centre of Procurement Strategy

The centrepiece of Patricia's remarks was the government's programme to integrate small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) into the formal procurement system.

Under a policy providing a 10 per cent price preference in competitive bidding, SMEs secured 60 per cent of all government contracts in the past year — a combined value exceeding $20 billion (approximately 730 billion baht) and representing close to 40 per cent of Thailand's entire national procurement volume.



