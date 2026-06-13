Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2026 Wraps up with 15,000 Commercial Deals to Secure 5bn Baht Tourism Windfall

An influx of first-time global buyers and a dramatic surge in Middle Eastern delegates cement the kingdom's pivot towards high-value travel segments.



The Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2026 (TTM+2026) has concluded on a high note in Pattaya, facilitating more than 15,000 scheduled business matchings and projecting an economic windfall of approximately 5 billion Baht in circulating capital for the kingdom’s leisure sector.

The high-profile trade show, which ran from 10 to 12 June, welcomed 429 international buyers from 58 countries, representing a 5.7 per cent year-on-year expansion.

Crucially for the industry’s long-term growth, first-time delegates who had never previously operated inside Thailand accounted for a remarkable 61.7 per cent of the total buyer contingent.

On the supply side, 428 premier Thai tourism businesses anchored the mart, dominated heavily by hotels and resorts at 77 per cent, alongside inbound tour specialists at 11 per cent.

Value over volume amid global volatility

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), stated that the event’s success highlights the sector's structural resilience at a time when escalating geopolitical instability in the Middle East and energy price fluctuations continue to rattle global markets.

During the opening five months of this year, Thailand secured 14.03 million international arrivals—down marginally by 2.3 per cent against the 14.36 million recorded over the same period in 2025—yielding a substantial 679,274 million baht in raw revenue.