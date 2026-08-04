Short breaks, marathons and hidden cities win over Thai travellers

Thai travellers are increasingly choosing short restorative breaks, marathon-related holidays and more in-depth visits to secondary cities as travel patterns shift in 2026.

Data from Agoda and Traveloka indicate that holidays are becoming easier to fit around work, study and personal schedules, while cost, wellbeing and local experiences are playing a greater role in destination choices.





One emerging trend is the “run-cation”, in which travellers combine a trip with participation in a running event.

Agoda reported that Thai travellers were increasingly planning journeys around weekend marathons in Thailand and elsewhere in Asia.





Marathon weekends draw more Thai travellers

Accommodation searches by Thai travellers for the JTBC Seoul Marathon, scheduled for November 1, rose by 73% compared with the same period last year.

Searches for stays during the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2026, taking place on November 28-29, increased by 19%.

For the Mt Fuji International Marathon 2026, scheduled for December 12-13 near Tokyo, searches by Thai travellers rose by 41%.

Thailand ranked among the top three markets for accommodation searches on Agoda for the event.

Akaporn Rodkong, Agoda’s country director for Thailand and Indochina, said marathons had previously tended to be individual activities but were increasingly becoming the centrepiece of trips for some travellers.

“Thai travellers are among the groups most interested in joining leading regional races, reflecting a broader demand for purpose-driven travel focused on health and wellbeing rather than sightseeing alone,” he said.