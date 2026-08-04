NEX Shareholders Give Thai EV Deal Unanimous 100% Approval

The shares received by the sellers will be subject to selling restrictions in accordance with the regulations of the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Meanwhile, Mr Kittikorn Pinitwongwiwat, Co-Chief Executive Officer of NEX, will place approximately 45.48 million shares in an escrow account for approximately five years as security for compliance with the stipulated conditions.

The impact on existing shareholders will be limited. Control dilution is estimated at approximately 3.36%, reducing the shareholding of Energy Absolute Public Company Limited (EA) from approximately 77.77% to 75.16%. EA will remain NEX’s largest shareholder and retain clear control over the Company. Price dilution is estimated at approximately 0.97%, equivalent to approximately THB 0.01 per share—for example, from THB 1.01 to approximately THB 1.00. These figures represent theoretical impact calculations only and are not forecasts of the actual market price of NEX shares.

Following completion of the transaction, NEX will accelerate the integration of the two companies’ products, teams, sales channels, customer bases and after-sales services. The addition of Mr Kittikorn to the management team, bringing more than 15 years of experience in the electric vehicle business and marketing across related industries, will strengthen the Company’s market understanding, customer reach and ability to translate its business plans into action.

Mr Vasu Klomkliang, Chairman of NEX, said:

“We would like to thank all our shareholders for their trust in and support for the Company’s direction. Approval of this transaction marks another important step in strengthening NEX across its products, people, sales channels, customer base and after-sales services, enabling the Company to serve the commercial electric vehicle market more comprehensively.

Mr Kittikorn’s experience and market understanding will strengthen our management team and support the effective integration of NEX and Thai EV’s capabilities. Going forward, the Company will focus on improving the efficiency of its sales and after-sales services, while translating these enhanced capabilities into sales and operating performance.

Amid volatility in oil prices and energy costs, business operators are placing greater importance on managing vehicles’ total cost of ownership, a factor supporting the growth of the commercial electric vehicle market. Over the long term, we aim to elevate NEX into a comprehensive Commercial EV solutions provider covering everything from small vehicles to heavy-duty trucks, while translating market opportunities into sustainable growth and value for shareholders under prudent and transparent governance.”