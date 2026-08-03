Seven ASEAN states complete steps towards ACFTA 3.0 launch

Seven ASEAN member states, including Thailand, have completed their domestic procedures for the upgraded ASEAN-China Free Trade Area agreement, bringing ACFTA 3.0 closer to taking effect in 2026.

China’s completion of its own process would allow the protocol to enter into force within 60 days, according to Thailand’s Department of Trade Negotiations.

ASEAN and China aim to have the upgraded agreement in effect this year, allowing their leaders to mark the development at the ASEAN-China Summit scheduled for November 2026.

Aumaporn Futrakul, deputy director-general of the Department of Trade Negotiations, represented Director-General Chotima Iemsawasdikul as the ASEAN co-chair of the 17th ASEAN-China Free Trade Area Joint Committee meeting.