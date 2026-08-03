First Images of Aung San Suu Kyi Released in Five Years Following Red Cross Visit

First published photographs since 2021 show the detained 81-year-old meeting an ICRC diplomat amidst mounting regional calls to verify her well-being.

Photographs depicting Myanmar’s detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi have been released for the first time in five years, showing her meeting an international Red Cross diplomat in the capital, Naypyitaw.

Government spokeswoman Khine Khine Soe confirmed via Telegram that the 81-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate met Arnaud de Baecque, the resident representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), on Monday (3 August).

The meeting follows intensified calls from Southeast Asian neighbours to verify her condition. Suu Kyi has been held in isolation since February 2021, when her democratically elected government was overthrown in a military coup, plunging the nation into widespread conflict.

Until now, no foreign diplomats or international envoys had been granted verified access to her. The news agency Reuters reported that the ICRC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.