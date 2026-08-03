First Images of Aung San Suu Kyi Released in Five Years Following Red Cross Visit

First published photographs since 2021 show the detained 81-year-old meeting an ICRC diplomat amidst mounting regional calls to verify her well-being.
Photographs depicting Myanmar’s detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi have been released for the first time in five years, showing her meeting an international Red Cross diplomat in the capital, Naypyitaw.
Government spokeswoman Khine Khine Soe confirmed via Telegram that the 81-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate met Arnaud de Baecque, the resident representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), on Monday (3 August).
The meeting follows intensified calls from Southeast Asian neighbours to verify her condition. Suu Kyi has been held in isolation since February 2021, when her democratically elected government was overthrown in a military coup, plunging the nation into widespread conflict.
Until now, no foreign diplomats or international envoys had been granted verified access to her. The news agency Reuters reported that the ICRC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
In two of the four photographs released by the government spokeswoman, Suu Kyi—dressed in traditional Burmese attire—is seen seated opposite De Baecque in a sparsely furnished, wood-panelled room with only two chairs and a single table between them.
Another photograph offers a rare glimpse inside her living quarters, depicting Suu Kyi cutting a birthday cake bearing her name, set against a backdrop of a clothes rack and storage containers.
A close-up shot shows the cake inscribed with the message: "Happy Birthday, Aunty Suu, 19.6.2026". Reuters noted it was unable to independently verify the precise location or date of the photographs, though no earlier instances of the images were found online.
Following a series of closed-door trials after the coup, Suu Kyi was initially sentenced to 33 years in prison on charges including corruption, electoral fraud, and breaching the Official Secrets Act.
Her legal team and political allies have consistently maintained that the charges were politically motivated to eliminate the nation’s most prominent figure from public life.
Her sentence was subsequently reduced to 27 years, with a further one-sixth reduction applied in April, leaving 18 years remaining on her term.
Supporters and family members have expressed long-standing concerns regarding her health. Her son, Kim Aris, disclosed in December that he had received minimal information about his mother’s well-being, citing reports of cardiac, bone, and dental complications.
While authorities contend that Suu Kyi remains in good health, pressure from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has continued to grow. Following military-engineered elections that elevated former junta chief Min Aung Hlaing to the presidency, officials announced that Suu Kyi had been transferred to house arrest.
At a recent regional summit in Bangkok, Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, reiterated calls for direct access to Suu Kyi to verify official claims regarding her condition.
However, the military-backed administration has largely resisted external requests, including a May appeal from the Philippines to permit an ASEAN special envoy to meet the former leader.
Suu Kyi previously spent 15 years under house arrest at her family's lakeside home in Yangon under a former military regime, where she gained global prominence campaigning for democratic reform.