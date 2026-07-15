Thailand Directs Pressure on Myanmar Junta, Demanding Direct Envoy Access to Detained Aung San Suu Kyi

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow tells foreign ambassadors that assurances over Aung San Suu Kyi’s welfare must be backed by a face-to-face envoy visit.

Thailand is spearheading a diplomatic push within Southeast Asia by demanding that the military regime in Myanmar grant the ASEAN Special Envoy direct, face-to-face access to the detained pro-democracy leader, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.

Briefing the international diplomatic corps in Bangkok on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow explicitly challenged the junta's basic welfare assurances.

He informed foreign ambassadors that while the military regime had provided verbal guarantees that the 81-year-old Nobel laureate was being well cared for within a designated residence and retained access to medical facilities, the international community required physical verification.

Sihasak confirmed he has formally requested that the ASEAN Special Envoy—the Philippines' Foreign Secretary, Maria Theresa Lazaro—be permitted to meet face-to-face with Suu Kyi.

The meeting is being sought during a planned humanitarian visit ahead of the high-stakes ASEAN Summit in November, framing independent access as a critical benchmark for the junta's cooperation.