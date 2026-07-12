Thailand, Myanmar discuss border security before rare ASEAN talks

Thailand and Myanmar have discussed border security, river pollution and cross-border trade ahead of a rare meeting in Bangkok aimed at exploring ASEAN’s future engagement with Myanmar.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow met Myanmar Foreign Minister U Tin Maung Swe on July 11 during the latter’s visit to Thailand for an informal meeting between ASEAN foreign ministers and their Myanmar counterpart.
The two ministers reaffirmed the countries’ close and longstanding relationship as neighbours and exchanged views on Myanmar’s peace and national reconciliation process, according to Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The bilateral talks covered cooperation on border security and environmental problems, particularly pollution affecting rivers shared by or flowing between the two countries.
The ministers also discussed measures to support border trade and improve economic connectivity between Thailand and Myanmar.
The ministry did not announce any new agreement, funding commitment or timetable arising from the talks. Its statement instead presented the meeting as part of continuing diplomatic engagement on practical cross-border concerns and Myanmar’s relationship with ASEAN.
The bilateral discussion took place ahead of an informal meeting in Bangkok between ASEAN foreign ministers and Tin Maung Swe on July 12.
The gathering is the first in-person meeting between ASEAN foreign ministers and Myanmar’s top diplomat since the country’s military seized power in 2021. Myanmar’s foreign minister is expected to brief the bloc on developments in the country, while the participants discuss violence, dialogue, humanitarian assistance and Myanmar’s future engagement with ASEAN.
Although Thailand is hosting the Bangkok talks, the meeting is being led by the Philippines in its capacity as ASEAN chair.
The Philippines assumed the chairmanship for 2026 under the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together”. Thailand’s role is that of host and diplomatic facilitator rather than chair of the regional organisation.
ASEAN restricted Myanmar’s top political leaders from attending its main summits after the February 2021 military takeover and the authorities’ failure to make substantial progress on the bloc’s Five-Point Consensus.
The plan calls for an immediate end to violence, constructive dialogue involving all parties, mediation by a special envoy of the ASEAN chair, the delivery of humanitarian assistance and access for the envoy to meet the parties concerned.
At its summit in May 2026, ASEAN expressed deep concern over the continued conflict and humanitarian situation in Myanmar, saying progress on the Five-Point Consensus remained minimal. The bloc reaffirmed that the plan continued to be its principal reference for addressing the crisis.
Myanmar is now governed by a nominally civilian administration formed after an election held earlier in 2026, with former military leader Min Aung Hlaing serving as president.
The election, which was conducted in limited areas and won by a military-backed party, was criticised by the United Nations and rights groups. Myanmar’s new administration has sought to normalise relations with ASEAN, while the bloc continues to call for an end to violence, inclusive dialogue and expanded humanitarian access.
Thailand has advocated greater direct engagement with Myanmar while urging Naypyidaw to respond to ASEAN’s concerns.
Following earlier bilateral talks in February, Sihasak said Thailand wanted to serve as a bridge connecting Myanmar with ASEAN. He also called on Myanmar to begin a dialogue process, reduce violence and prevent attacks on civilians.
Thailand has immediate interests in stability across the border, including security, trade, environmental conditions and the movement of people and goods. The agenda of the July 11 meeting reflected those practical concerns while also allowing the two governments to discuss the broader regional diplomatic process.