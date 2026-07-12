Thailand, Myanmar discuss border security before rare ASEAN talks

Bangkok hosts first face-to-face ASEAN meeting in five years

The bilateral discussion took place ahead of an informal meeting in Bangkok between ASEAN foreign ministers and Tin Maung Swe on July 12.

The gathering is the first in-person meeting between ASEAN foreign ministers and Myanmar’s top diplomat since the country’s military seized power in 2021. Myanmar’s foreign minister is expected to brief the bloc on developments in the country, while the participants discuss violence, dialogue, humanitarian assistance and Myanmar’s future engagement with ASEAN.

Although Thailand is hosting the Bangkok talks, the meeting is being led by the Philippines in its capacity as ASEAN chair.

The Philippines assumed the chairmanship for 2026 under the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together”. Thailand’s role is that of host and diplomatic facilitator rather than chair of the regional organisation.

Myanmar seeks renewed ASEAN engagement

ASEAN restricted Myanmar’s top political leaders from attending its main summits after the February 2021 military takeover and the authorities’ failure to make substantial progress on the bloc’s Five-Point Consensus.

The plan calls for an immediate end to violence, constructive dialogue involving all parties, mediation by a special envoy of the ASEAN chair, the delivery of humanitarian assistance and access for the envoy to meet the parties concerned.

At its summit in May 2026, ASEAN expressed deep concern over the continued conflict and humanitarian situation in Myanmar, saying progress on the Five-Point Consensus remained minimal. The bloc reaffirmed that the plan continued to be its principal reference for addressing the crisis.

Myanmar is now governed by a nominally civilian administration formed after an election held earlier in 2026, with former military leader Min Aung Hlaing serving as president.

The election, which was conducted in limited areas and won by a military-backed party, was criticised by the United Nations and rights groups. Myanmar’s new administration has sought to normalise relations with ASEAN, while the bloc continues to call for an end to violence, inclusive dialogue and expanded humanitarian access.

Thailand seeks bridge role

Thailand has advocated greater direct engagement with Myanmar while urging Naypyidaw to respond to ASEAN’s concerns.

Following earlier bilateral talks in February, Sihasak said Thailand wanted to serve as a bridge connecting Myanmar with ASEAN. He also called on Myanmar to begin a dialogue process, reduce violence and prevent attacks on civilians.

Thailand has immediate interests in stability across the border, including security, trade, environmental conditions and the movement of people and goods. The agenda of the July 11 meeting reflected those practical concerns while also allowing the two governments to discuss the broader regional diplomatic process.