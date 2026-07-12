Purple Line tunnel water leak under control with no further subsidence

Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, visited Wongwian Yai on the morning of Sunday (July 12, 2026) to monitor the situation after water leaked into a mass-transit tunnel under construction, prompting continuous checks of the ground and nearby buildings for signs of subsidence.
The governor said the latest inspection showed that the overall situation remained under control.
No additional cracks had been found, and monitoring data confirmed there had been no further subsidence.
Although a storm had recently passed over Bangkok, little rain fell at the site, leaving the officials’ operational plan unaffected.
The volume of water entering the tunnel has continued to fall, from about 50 cubic metres an hour to around 20 cubic metres an hour, indicating that the remedial measures are beginning to produce clear results.
Officials have also installed monitoring cameras and equipment to measure building tilt, including tiltmeters and inclinometers, to monitor the safety of nearby buildings 24 hours a day.
The latest readings remain within normal ranges, with no abnormal signs detected.
Most affected residents have moved to hotels or private accommodation, with the contractor covering all expenses.
However, seven people have still not agreed to leave the building, leading the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to instruct officials to maintain contact with them, provide support and closely assess their safety.
Traffic in the surrounding area remains orderly.
Relevant agencies are assessing safety before deciding whether the route can later be reopened to public buses.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said public safety would remain its top priority and that it would continue to monitor the situation closely.