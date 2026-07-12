Purple Line tunnel water leak under control with no further subsidence

Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, visited Wongwian Yai on the morning of Sunday (July 12, 2026) to monitor the situation after water leaked into a mass-transit tunnel under construction, prompting continuous checks of the ground and nearby buildings for signs of subsidence.

The governor said the latest inspection showed that the overall situation remained under control.

No additional cracks had been found, and monitoring data confirmed there had been no further subsidence.