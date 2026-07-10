Purple Line tunnel leak prompts scrutiny of ground improvement

Prof Amorn Pimanmas, president of the Thailand Structural Engineers Association, inspected the site where water had leaked into the construction area of the southern section of the MRT Purple Line project at Wongwian Yai intersection, resulting in subsidence and cracks in nearby buildings and structures.

After the inspection, he told reporters that an initial assessment found that buildings close to the construction site had indeed been affected and developed cracks, particularly near the construction shaft, where work was underway on the underground tunnel’s lowest point.

Underground rail tunnel construction normally requires a sump pit to collect water from track washing or drainage inside the tunnel before it is pumped out.

A review of the construction plans showed that engineering principles required ground improvement, involving injections of cement or chemicals to strengthen the soil, before excavation or underground construction began, to prevent water and soil from flowing into the tunnel.

Amorn said he had been informed, based on preliminary information, that construction at the location had already been completed.